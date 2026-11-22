Shafaq News- Cairo

Sajjad Ali Mukasr Albidhan won gold at the Ibrahim Moustafa wrestling tournament in Egypt, the Iraqi national team’s first competition under Olympic champion Karam Gaber, the Iraqi National Olympic Committee said.

According to the Committee, Albidhan said he was pleased with the medal, credited it to hard work and intensive training, and said he hoped to build on the result while representing Iraq internationally. On October 1, he beat South Korea’s Kim Da-hyun 6-4 to win bronze in the men’s 60kg Greco-Roman event at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Gaber praised Albidhan’s performance and called the gold an encouraging start, adding that the team needed to keep improving to compete at a higher level. The committee hired Gaber, who won Olympic gold for Egypt in Athens in 2004, to develop the national team and help Iraqi wrestling return to the podium. He works alongside Iraqi coach Nadheer Al-Khazali to prepare the wrestlers for upcoming competitions.