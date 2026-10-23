Shafaq News- Nagoya

Iraqi sprinters Mohammed Reda Zaidan and Idris Sami won silver and bronze, respectively, in the 200-meter race at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday.

Sami had previously secured silver in the 100-meter race, while Zaidan claimed gold in the 400 meters, bringing each athlete's medal tally to two at the ongoing competition.

The fifth edition of the Games runs from October 18 to 24 across the Aichi-Nagoya area, with athletes representing 45 National Paralympic Committees competing in 18 sports, according to the International Paralympic Committee.