Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's national judo team secured three more medals, one gold, one silver and one bronze, at the Amman Asian Cadet Cup in Jordan, the Iraqi Judo Federation announced on Tuesday.

Federation President Uday al-Rubaie said Ghadeer Maher won gold in the women's 63kg category after defeating a Jordanian opponent in the final.

Jawad Thaer claimed silver in the men's 81kg category, while Layth Hussam secured bronze in the same weight division, according to results published by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Al-Rubaie praised the athletes' technical performance and competitive spirit, crediting their determination for Iraq's medal-winning performances.

The IJF lists six Iraqi medals at the Amman Asian Cadet Cup, which took place on November 2–3, with athletes competing across men's and women's weight categories.