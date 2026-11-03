Shafaq News- Damascus

A convoy carrying about 203 families departed displacement camps in northern Idlib province on Tuesday to return to their hometowns across Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The families were headed to areas in Idlib, Hama, Homs, Aleppo, Damascus and Rif Dimashq (Damascus countryside), Deir al-Zor, and Latakia.

Two other convoys left displacement camps in northwestern Syria on September 10, carrying a total of 538 families —321 in the first and 217 in the second— to their areas of origin, according to SOHR.

#المرصد_السوري ضمن قافلة جديدة للعودة الطوعية.. 203 عائلات تغادر مخيمات #الشمال_السوري إلى مناطقها الأصلية https://t.co/lkmg1iETNc — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 3, 2026

Earlier today, an official from the Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye) Displaced Persons Committee told Shafaq News that about 847 families would return to villages near the town in northeastern Syria on November 4 and 5.