Shafaq News- Gaza

Five people, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Gaza's Civil Defense and medical sources reported on Tuesday, while the Israeli military said it had targeted several "terrorists" in the territory.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said three bodies were brought to the facility, along with several wounded people, following an Israeli airstrike on a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians west of Khan Younis.

The Israeli military told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that it had targeted members of armed groups in the area but provided no further details.

Separately, Gaza's Hamas-run Interior Ministry announced that Mohammed Shalouf, 44, a member of its Internal Security Service, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 74,615 Palestinians have been killed and 175,899 injured since Israel launched its military campaign following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.