Shafaq News- Muscat

An oil tanker was struck by two unidentified projectiles about 14 nautical miles northeast of Lima, off the coast of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Tuesday.

The security officer of the company operating the tanker reported that the projectiles struck the vessel's engine room.

No casualties or environmental damage had been reported, UKMTO confirmed.

The agency urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity, adding that authorities were continuing to investigate the incident.

UKMTO WARNING 195-26 Click here to view the full warning⤵️ https://t.co/HfEr4pUJQY #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/fzjc8cLEq2 — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 3, 2026

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines while using unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC rewarned vessels against violating Iranian navigation instructions governing passage through the strategic waterway.