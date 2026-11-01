Shafaq News- Tehran

Two oil tankers struck naval mines and exploded while traveling through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC Navy said that one of the vessels, a supertanker, caught fire after a powerful explosion, leaving both tankers immobilized. It accused the vessels of disabling their navigation and identification systems to cross the strait undetected, alleging that they were operating with US military support.

Earlier on Sunday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued a security alert and launched an investigation after a commercial ship’s captain reported that another vessel had been hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO WARNING 191-26 Click here to view the full warning⤵️ https://t.co/6GC5YjtGp6 #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/9aM1J3gZyA — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 1, 2026

It is unclear whether the UKMTO alert and the incidents reported by the IRGC involved the same vessels.