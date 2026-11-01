Shafaq News- Damascus

Two powerful explosions were heard in southern Syria on Sunday evening, one in Daraa province and another in neighboring Suwayda, Shafaq News correspondents reported.

In Daraa, an explosion was heard east of Izra city amid heavy activity by unidentified aircraft over several parts of the province. A separate blast occurred in Suwayda’s northeastern desert, near Tal Saad, close to the village of Buthayna.

The causes of the explosions and the nature of any targets remain unknown.