Attack on vehicles in southern Syria injures 4

Shafaq News – Daraa

On Sunday, unidentified assailants opened fire with light weapons on a civilian car and a passenger bus traveling from Suwayda toward Damascus, the capital of Syria, via the Busra al-Sham humanitarian corridor.

Shafaq News correspondent confirmed that four people, including a child and a woman, were wounded in the attack near the Kahil area, with both vehicles damaged. No information has yet emerged regarding the perpetrators or their motives.

On Friday, a woman died of her injuries after gunmen attacked two civilian cars in the same area as they crossed from Suwayda toward Damascus.

The Syrian Civil Defense announced that a total of 97 families—comprising 385 people, including women and children—left Suwayda province individually through the Busra al-Sham crossing, adding that 57 families, totaling 227 people, also returned to Suwayda through the same crossing.

Tensions in Suwayda have escalated in recent weeks following clashes between Druze, Bedouins, and government factions. Although a ceasefire was brokered, exchanges of mortars and heavy weapons have continued. Local and human rights groups accuse the Syrian government of enforcing a blockade on the province, while Damascus denies the allegation and insists that humanitarian aid deliveries remain uninterrupted.