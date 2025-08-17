Suicide blast hits Syria’s Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt near al-Wahda bakery in Aleppo’s al-Maysar neighborhood, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported on Sunday.

A local security source confirmed to the outlet that no civilians were harmed and investigations have begun to establish the attacker’s identity.

مراسل الإخبارية: انفجار حزام ناسف لشخص مجهول الهوية بالقرب من فرن الوحدة في حي الميسر بحلب تحاول الجهات الأمنية معرفة هويته #الإخبارية_السورية — الإخبارية السورية (@AlekhbariahSY) August 17, 2025

The blast followed Saturday’s car bombing on Damascus’s Mazzeh highway, one of the capital’s busiest routes, near the Golden Mazzeh Hotel.