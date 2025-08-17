Suicide blast hits Syria’s Aleppo

Suicide blast hits Syria’s Aleppo
2025-08-17T18:26:16+00:00

Shafaq News – Aleppo

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt near al-Wahda bakery in Aleppo’s al-Maysar neighborhood, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported on Sunday.

A local security source confirmed to the outlet that no civilians were harmed and investigations have begun to establish the attacker’s identity.

The blast followed Saturday’s car bombing on Damascus’s Mazzeh highway, one of the capital’s busiest routes, near the Golden Mazzeh Hotel.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon