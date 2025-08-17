Suicide blast hits Syria’s Aleppo
Shafaq News – Aleppo
A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt near al-Wahda bakery in Aleppo’s al-Maysar neighborhood, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported on Sunday.
A local security source confirmed to the outlet that no civilians were harmed and investigations have begun to establish the attacker’s identity.
مراسل الإخبارية: انفجار حزام ناسف لشخص مجهول الهوية بالقرب من فرن الوحدة في حي الميسر بحلب تحاول الجهات الأمنية معرفة هويته #الإخبارية_السورية— الإخبارية السورية (@AlekhbariahSY) August 17, 2025
The blast followed Saturday’s car bombing on Damascus’s Mazzeh highway, one of the capital’s busiest routes, near the Golden Mazzeh Hotel.
مصدر أمني في مدينة حلب للإخبارية: تواصل الجهات الأمنية في المدينة التحقيقات لمعرفة هوية منفذ تفجير حي الميسر ولم تُسجَّل أي إصابات بين المدنيين#الإخبارية_السورية pic.twitter.com/jyIDpvT2CW— الإخبارية السورية (@AlekhbariahSY) August 17, 2025