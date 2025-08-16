Car explosion hits central Damascus

Shafaq News – Damascus

A car exploded Saturday on al-Mazzeh highway near the Golden Mazzeh Hotel, a main thoroughfare in the Syrian capital, a local source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, ambulances rushed to the scene and security forces cordoned off the area, launching an investigation. Initial reports indicated material damage but gave no word on casualties.

The Syrian government has yet to issue a statement on the incident.