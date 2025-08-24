Major blast rocks Syria’s Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

On Sunday, a loud explosion was heard in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, local sources reported to Shafaq News.

The blast was audible across several neighborhoods, though there were no immediate details on its cause or possible damage.

On Friday, an ISIS suicide bomber wounded a security officer at a checkpoint in the city of Mayadin in Deir al-Zor province. Earlier this month, an explosion in Nawa, western Daraa, was caused by an old shell that detonated during waste burning, according to residents. Syrian media have also reported a suicide bombing in Aleppo’s al-Maysar district and a separate car bomb attack in central Damascus.