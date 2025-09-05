Explosion of ammunition-laden vehicle kills one in Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

At least one person was killed and several others wounded on Friday evening after a vehicle loaded with ammunition exploded in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the blast occurred in the al-Mashhad neighborhood when a pickup truck carrying ammunition detonated during welding work at a local car repair workshop.

Local sources told Shafaq News that the explosion left one person dead and multiple others injured, some are in critical condition.

No group claimed responsibility.

The incident comes a day after a drone strike near Aleppo International Airport killed two men described as leaders of an “extremist group.” A local source, speaking to Shafaq News on Thursday, said the drone was likely operated by the US-led Global Coalition.