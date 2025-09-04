Syria’s Aleppo: Drone attack killed two

Shafaq News – Aleppo

Two people were killed on Thursday in a drone strike near Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the drone was likely belonging to the US-led Global Coalition, adding that the two killed are considered leaders affiliated with an “extremist group.”

Earlier, two Syrian Ministry of Defense officers survived an assassination attempt in eastern Aleppo. No group claimed responsibility.