Syrian officers survive assassination attempt in Aleppo

Shafaq News – Damascus

Two Syrian Ministry of Defense officers survived an assassination attempt in eastern Aleppo, local sources revealed on Sunday.

The sources told Shafaq News that the officers were ambushed late Saturday while riding a motorcycle, but neither was injured. They returned fire, forcing the attackers to flee the scene.

A Syrian security source in Aleppo believes the incident may have been carried out by remnants of ISIS still active in the region, or by elements affiliated with the former regime seeking to "destabilize the area and send political or security messages."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.