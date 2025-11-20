Russia’s FSB thwarts plot to kill Russian officer with toxic agent

Shafaq News – Moscow

On Thursday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled an alleged Ukrainian intelligence–backed attempt to assassinate a senior Defense Ministry officer using a British-made toxic agent.

In a statement, the FSB said it arrested a resident of the Donetsk People’s Republic who attempted to deliver a UK-imported beer bottle laced with a compound similar to VX nerve agent, a highly lethal toxin capable of killing within minutes.

According to the agency, the suspect confessed and claimed he had been promised $5,000 to carry out the attack.

The operation follows a similar case in August 2025, when the FSB detained a dual Russian-Ukrainian national accused of planning a car bombing in the Moscow region.