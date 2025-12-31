Suicide attack strikes security checkpoint in Syria’s Aleppo

Shafaq News– Aleppo

On Wednesday, a suicide bombing struck a police patrol in the Bab Al-Faraj area of central Aleppo, leaving casualties, a security source told Shafaq News.

The explosion occurred near a checkpoint close to Lady of the Greeks Church, the source added.

In a statement, Syria’s Interior Ministry confirmed that the attacker detonated himself during a police inspection at a checkpoint in the Bab Al-Faraj neighborhood, killing a ministry member and injuring two others.

استشهاد عنصر من وزارة الداخلية وإصابة اثنين آخرين، جراء تفجير انتحاري نفّذه أحد الأشخاص أثناء الاشتباه به وتفتيشه من قِبل عناصر الشرطة في إحدى نقاط التفتيش في حي باب الفرج بمدينة حلب.#الجمهورية_العربية_السورية #وزارة_الداخلية — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) December 31, 2025

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a separate incident on August 17, an explosion rocked Aleppo’s Al-Maysar neighborhood after an unidentified individual triggered an explosive belt, causing material damage at the site.

Earlier this week, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that more than 300 ISIS operatives were detained and over 20 killed in Syria during 2025.