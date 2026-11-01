Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Sunday officially began shutting down Korek Telecom exchanges and suspending its network in 14 provinces after a deadline granted to the company’s users expired.

In a statement, the CMC said specialized teams had shut down four main exchanges —one in Babil, one in Basra, and two in Baghdad— as well as Korek’s main site in Kirkuk, as part of an implementation plan coordinated with relevant authorities.

Earlier today, Korek accused the head of the CMC’s executive body of failing to comply with a court ruling over the closure of its offices. The company said it had challenged the regulator’s decision to cancel a settlement agreement whose framework had been approved by the prime minister.