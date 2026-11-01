Shafaq News- Baghdad

Korek Telecom on Sunday accused the head of Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) executive body of failing to comply with a court ruling over the closure of its offices.

The company said it had pursued legal action against the CMC chief’s decision to cancel a settlement agreement whose framework had been approved by the prime minister.

Korek said it obtained a ruling subject to immediate enforcement on Sept. 28 that annulled the CMC decision and upheld the settlement agreement. The company accused the regulator of continuing to disregard the ruling and said it would seek compensation for resulting damages.

The ruling followed a separate legal dispute in August, when a Baghdad court temporarily halted regulatory measures against Korek before the Al-Rusafa Court of First Instance overturned that injunction three days later.

The CMC has since set conditions for restoring Korek’s operations. Executive Director Baligh Abu Kalal said the company must pay 500 billion dinars —around $331 million— and obtain tax clearance from the federal Finance Ministry before resuming operations. He said the payment represents about a quarter of Korek’s outstanding dues and that, if the conditions are met, the commission is prepared to sign a new settlement agreement covering the remaining debt.

The dispute escalated after the CMC closed Korek’s main Baghdad office and three sales centers and began procedures to halt its network and restrict its assets, accusing the company of failing to meet its obligations. Korek rejected the measures as arbitrary.