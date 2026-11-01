Shafaq News

The global cryptocurrency market lost more than $300 billion in value during October 2026, as Bitcoin, Ether, and other major digital assets fell amid heavy selling and forced liquidations.

Data released on Sunday showed the market’s first monthly decline in four months, with losses estimated at between $300 billion and $340 billion. According to TokenPost, total market capitalization dropped 11.6%, from approximately $2.94 trillion at the start of October to $2.60 trillion by month’s end, while AMBCrypto put the decline at around $300 billion.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, shed about 7.3% during the month, while Ether fell roughly 16%.

Liquidation figures varied by exchange coverage and data availability. TokenPost recorded $6.22 billion in futures liquidations through incomplete public exchange data, while Crypto Briefing estimated October liquidations at $12.5 billion, including $9.21 billion in long positions and $3.29 billion in short positions.

Selling pressure intensified toward the end of October after a security breach at Binance, in which hackers allegedly stole about $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency. Reuters reported that cryptocurrency prices fell after the breach, renewing concerns about the security of centralized exchanges.