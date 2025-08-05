Baghdad: Major market closed over safety breaches

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad municipal authorities have dismantled Siham al-Obaidi Market as part of a broader campaign targeting commercial spaces that fail to meet civil defense standards.

The open-air market — also known as Sayyed al-Haleeb — had operated for more than two decades in Baghdad‘s Al-Mansour district and was a popular destination for women’s clothing, children’s wear, handbags, accessories, and, more recently, restaurants.

The removal came as formal warnings from the Civil Defense Directorate flagged safety violations, following a fatal fire in Wasit province that prompted a citywide review.

“The site posed major risks in the event of a fire, with limited access for emergency teams,” municipal spokesperson Adi al-Jandil explained to Shafaq News.

Authorities also announced plans to remove all permanent structures built on sidewalks and roads. Street vendors will be allowed to operate with mobile carts, provided they vacate the area after business hours and maintain cleanliness.

The removal triggered mixed responses from vendors and residents, many of whom lost long-standing businesses and expressed frustration over the lack of alternative solutions.

“I used to shop there regularly because it is close and affordable,” observed Nawal Saleh, 40, a resident of the Tobji neighborhood. “Prices were noticeably lower than in other markets — clothes started at just 3,000 dinars (approximately $2).”

Sadiq Ali, who ran a stall in the market, noted that most vendors offered low-cost goods and could not afford commercial rents. “Shops in this area cost $3,000 to $7,000 per month, in addition to electricity and generator fees. We cannot afford that.”

While welcoming the focus on public safety, Ali urged the city to provide viable options. “We support efforts to protect lives, but we need alternatives. This was our only source of income.”

Some residents, however, questioned whether the removal would ease traffic congestion, warning that shop owners might now occupy the street with parked vehicles.

“Rules are good — they improve traffic flow and reduce accidents,” remarked Sana al-Khazraji. “But if cars park here like in other areas, the congestion will come back.”

Meanwhile, Shahid al-Amiri welcomed the removal, noting it would improve pedestrian movement and reduce fire hazards. “Opening the road allows people to shop without obstacles. But officials need to allocate space or designate a new area for the vendors,” she cautioned.