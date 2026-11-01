Shafaq News- Washington

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has linked North Korea to the theft of a record $6.3 billion in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

North Korean-linked actors were observed laundering the stolen assets, primarily by converting them into Ethereum, the FBI said in a statement on Saturday.

It attributed the operation to a group known as TraderTraitor, which was also responsible for stealing $1.5 billion from the Bybit platform in February last year.

According to the FBI, the stolen assets are expected to undergo further laundering in stages. The agency urged virtual asset service providers to block transactions linked to the latest laundering operation and provided suspected digital addresses to help identify and monitor the activity.

Meanwhile, Binance said it had replaced 90% of the stolen amount by using company funds to purchase new tokens. The remaining 10% consists of less liquid tokens, which may take longer to acquire.

Update: We have already covered $6B of the impacted amount of the hacked loss. — Binance (@binance) November 1, 2026

"We will continue to purchase the remaining relevant token assets ... until the covered amount reaches 100% for all tokens. Binance will absorb the financial impact of these stolen funds, not our users," the company stated.