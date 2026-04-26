Iraq security brief: Arrests, drug busts, and deadly accidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on April 26, 2026.

Donation Box Theft Shooting (Basra)

A man was injured after chasing suspects who stole a donation box from al-Ain Foundation shop linked to the office of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. One suspect opened fire during the chase, striking a worker who was hospitalized.

Kidnapping Suspects Arrested (Diyala)

Police arrested two suspects accused of abducting a girl from Bani Saad. She was later found in Baghdad’s Jadriya area and returned to her family.

Sorcery Case Arrest (Miqdadiyah)

Security forces detained a suspect in Miqdadiyah over alleged sorcery. Items seized included books, talismans, liquids, stones, and rings.

Drug Network Bust (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry said a joint operation with Syrian authorities dismantled a cross-border drug network operating in Syria. Four suspects were arrested and 1.73 million narcotic pills seized.

ISIS Suspects Detained (Nationwide)

The Counter-Terrorism Service arrested four suspects accused of ISIS affiliation in Baghdad, al-Anbar, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Diyala. Separate operations destroyed several hideouts in Diyala and Kirkuk.

Mass Casualty Crash (Kirkuk)

Five people were killed and 17 injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Kirkuk–al-Sulaymaniyah road near Azadi Hospital. Authorities said a truck lost control, triggering the collision and fire.

Social Media Violation Case (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry launched legal action against former parliamentary candidate Rana Ahmed over TikTok content deemed to violate public decency rules.