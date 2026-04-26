Israeli strikes leave 40+ casualties in south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Hezbollah will not surrender, an Israeli security source told Yedioth Ahronoth on Sunday, as fighting escalated along the Lebanon front.

13 people were killed and 30 others injured, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to strike Hezbollah “forcefully” following renewed rocket fire toward Israeli positions.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed four separate drone operations targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, hitting a Merkava tank with two loitering drones, targeting an Israeli evacuation unit and a gathering of soldiers in Bint Jbeil district, and pounding a newly established artillery position in Sour district, using a swarm of drones.

In a statement, the group warned against an attempt to “implicate” the Lebanese government in a bilateral arrangement between Netanyahu and the US administration, adding that continued attacks on Israeli forces constitute a “legitimate response” to ceasefire violations.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,509 people and injured 7,755 others as of April 26.

On April 24, US President Donald Trump announced a three-week extension of a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, just days before the original 10-day truce —launched on April 16 to halt cross-border fighting— was set to expire on April 26.

Read more: How Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel