Iraq drives Turkiye’s lentil exports to $84M in Q1 2026

Shafaq News- Ankara

Red lentils led Turkiye’s grain and pulses exports in the first quarter of 2026, with Iraq emerging as a key buyer alongside Syria and Sudan, according to data from the Mediterranean Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters’ Association.

Export revenues from red lentils reached $84.2 million, accounting for a significant share of the sector’s total exports of $409.2 million during the period. Shipments of the product surged by 209% compared to the same quarter last year.

Green lentil exports rose from zero to around $35,000, while other product categories also posted gains, including sunflower seeds, which generated $58.2 million despite lower volumes due to higher unit prices, and peanuts, which recorded export growth.