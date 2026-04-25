Iraq security update: Arrests, accidents, and violent incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on April 25.

Clash Suspects Arrested (Karbala)

The Ministry of Interior arrested 11 suspects linked to a previous armed clash in Karbala that resulted in multiple injuries.

Body Recovered River (Baghdad)

Al-Rusafa Police recovered the body of a drowning victim from the Diyala Bridge River after four days of search operations.

Cleric Body Found (Diyala)

Diyala Police recovered the body of a cleric in Baqubah one day after he drowned during a recreational trip.

Harassment Suspect Arrested (Najaf)

Security forces arrested a suspect following a complaint by a Russian citizen alleging online harassment. The operation was carried out by a unit from Baghdad.

Minibus Crash Kills (Dhi Qar)

A minibus overturned on an international highway, killing three individuals and injuring eight others. All victims were members of the same family.

Car Crash Fatal (Dhi Qar)

In a separate incident on the same highway, a car overturned, leaving one person dead and two others seriously injured.

Teen Drowning Reported (Diyala)

A 15-year-old boy drowned in an irrigation canal in Baqubah.

Drug Networks Dismantled (Babil/ Basra)

Authorities dismantled two drug trafficking networks in Babil and Basra, seized approximately 3.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and arrested four suspects.

Hospital Attack Suspects (Basra)

Basra Police arrested suspects accused of assaulting security personnel at Al-Sayyab Teaching Hospital.

Leadership Overhaul Ordered (Karbala)

Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of Iraq's Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), ordered a full restructuring of Saraya al-Salam, the movement’s armed wing, following deadly violence in Karbala.

Command Changes Implemented (Karbala)

Saraya al-Salam, the armed wing of Muqtada al-Sadr’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), removed senior officials in Karbala hours after the cleric ordered a sweeping overhaul following a deadly armed attack.

Fake Mahdi Arrested (Kirkuk)

Authorities arrested an individual who falsely claimed to be the “awaited Mahdi*” and promoted the claim on social media.

*In Islamic tradition, the Mahdi is believed to be a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad who will appear at the end of times to establish justice.