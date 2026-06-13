USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 154,750 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 154,600 dinars recorded on Thursday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,250 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 154,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar was selling at 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars and buying at 154,900 dinars.