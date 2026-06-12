FM Araghchi: US-Iran memorandum has never been closer

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington was closer than ever to completion, while urging media outlets to avoid speculation about its contents before negotiations conclude.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 12, 2026

Iranian officials pushed back against reports that an agreement had already been finalized and would be signed in Geneva on Sunday. Fars News Agency quoted a source close to the Iranian negotiating team as saying claims by US President Donald Trump and some foreign media outlets that a deal had been completed were "completely false."

"The review and decision-making process in Iran has not yet been completed," the source said, rejecting reports that Sunday had been set as a signing date or that Geneva had been chosen as the venue.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Washington and Tehran could sign a memorandum of understanding in Geneva on Sunday, citing a Group of Seven official. The report said the document would be a preliminary memorandum rather than a final agreement.

On Thursday, Trump announced that a settlement had been reached to end the conflict with Iran and that an agreement had entered its final stages, with remaining arrangements expected to be completed within days. He also dismissed earlier today “Iranian leaks” regarding the negotiations, saying the terms circulated in the media bore no resemblance to the conditions agreed in writing.

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