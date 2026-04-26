Iraq, Syria collaboration nets 1.73M narcotic pills

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A total of 1.73 million narcotic pills were seized in a cross-border Iraqi operation inside Syria, the country’s Interior Ministry indicated on Sunday, noting that an international drug trafficking network was dismantled.

The operation, conducted by the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances in coordination with Syrian anti-narcotics authorities, resulted in the arrest of four suspects.

Earlier this month, Iraqi authorities announced the dismantling of international drug trafficking networks through coordinated operations with Syria, including the seizure of 57 kilograms of hashish and the disruption of a network involved in the production and distribution of narcotics in Syrian territory.

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