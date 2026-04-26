US Navy intercepts $1B+ in Iranian oil

Shafaq News-Tehran

Satellite imagery confirmed the return of crude oil shipments worth about $1.05 billion to Iran following interdictions by US naval forces, Tanker Trackers claimed on Sunday.

The US Coast Guard reportedly seized an estimated $380 million worth of Iranian crude oil in the Indian Ocean, with the cargo heading toward the United States.

BREAKING: SATELLITE IMAGERY SIGHTINGS CONFIRM ARRIVALS OF $1.05 BILLION WORTH OF CRUDE OIL BACK TO IRAN FOLLOWING RAPID INTERDICTIONS BY US NAVYUS COAST GUARD HAS SEIZED AN ESTIMATED $380 MILLION WORTH OF IRANIAN CRUDE OIL IN INDIAN OCEAN; APPEAR TO BE HEADING TOWARDS USA — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) April 26, 2026

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces intercepted the newly sanctioned vessel Sevan in the Arabian Sea and ordered it to return to Iran under escort, bringing the total number of ships redirected under the naval blockade to 37.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Iranian forces remain at the highest level of readiness to defend the country’s sovereignty, territory, and national interests, warning that any new US or Israeli attack would prompt a response causing “significant damage.”