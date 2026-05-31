IRGC downs US drone in Iranian waters

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that it had shot down an "enemy" drone in the country's territorial waters.

The force identified the aircraft as an MQ-1 drone belonging to the US military, claiming it had entered Iranian waters early today to carry out a "hostile operation" before being intercepted by air defense missiles.

The United States had not commented on the incident at the time of publication.

On Friday, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that Iranian air defense systems had downed a drone over Qeshm Island, without providing details about the aircraft or identifying its operator.