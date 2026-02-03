US shoots down Iranian drone near aircraft carrier in Arabian Sea
Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington
On Tuesday, the US army shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone after it approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, a US military official told Reuters.
According to the Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, an F-35 successfully intercepted the target before it reached the carrier's perimeter.
In separate incident, two Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) boats and a Mohajer drone approached the M/V Stena Imperativetanker at high speeds, threatening to board and seize the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
No party has yet commented on the incidents.
This is a breaking story…