Iran threatens ‘significant’ response to US blockade

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Saturday warned it would respond if the United States continues enforcing a naval blockade and “acts of piracy” in the Middle East.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Iranian forces are at their highest level of readiness to defend the country’s sovereignty, territory, and national interests, and any new US or Israeli attack would be met with a response causing “significant damage.”

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier said it had redirected 34 vessels as part of measures enforcing the blockade on Iranian ports. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the vessel Epaminondas in response, accusing it of cooperating with the US military and committing repeated maritime violations after ignoring warnings.