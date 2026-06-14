Obama: New Iran deal unlikely to surpass 2015 JCPOA accord

Shafaq News- Washington

Former US President Barack Obama said Sunday that any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran is unlikely to be fundamentally different from, or significantly better than, the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated during his administration, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which the US later withdrew.

In an interview with ABC News set to air Wednesday, Obama argued that diplomacy remains the most effective path for addressing concerns over Iran's nuclear program, warning against reliance on military action. He urged policymakers to exhaust diplomatic options capable of resolving "80% or 90%" of disputes before resorting to war, lamenting the “recurring tendency to seek military solutions to complex international problems.”

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence

Former US Ambassador to Tajikistan Robert Kikuta told Shafaq News that negotiations between Washington and Tehran extend beyond the public statements exchanged by both sides. "Measures and steps are being taken by both parties to move the negotiations forward," Kikuta said, adding that public rhetoric often reflects only part of the diplomatic process.

He noted that “apparent contradictions” in US President Donald Trump's statements should be viewed within the context of complex negotiations taking place simultaneously in public and behind closed doors.

Kikuta identified two issues as central to any future agreement: preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Gulf and other strategic waterways.

A preliminary agreement is expected between Washington and Tehran to reduce regional tensions and secure maritime routes following months of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global oil supplies.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame