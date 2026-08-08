Lionel Messi’s father Jorge dies at 68

Shafaq News- Rosario

Jorge Messi, the father and longtime representative of Argentine football star Lionel Messi, died at the age of 68 in Rosario on Friday night, Argentine media reported.

Argentine outlets said he died while hospitalized in the city after undergoing treatment for a long illness. His health had drawn attention during the 2026 World Cup, when the Messi family confirmed he was receiving medical treatment and recovering after false reports of his death circulated.

Jorge played a central role throughout Lionel Messi’s career, acting as his agent and handling his business affairs off the field. No public statement from Lionel Messi or the family was immediately issued.