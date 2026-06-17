Messi hat-trick gives Argentina winning start against Algeria

Shafaq News

Argentina opened their World Cup title defense with a 3-0 victory over Algeria on Tuesday, as Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Kansas City to equal Germany’s Miroslav Klose record of 16 World Cup goals.

The defending champions took control of Group J with three points, while Messi became the first player to score a hat-trick at the 2026 tournament.

Argentina entered the match as FIFA's top-ranked team and one of the favorites to retain the title, while Algeria sought its first World Cup win since 2014.

The North Africans nearly took an early lead. Fares Chaibi beat goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the opening minutes, but a VAR review ruled the goal out for offside, denying Algeria what would have been a surprise breakthrough.

Argentina responded by increasing the pressure and found the opener in the 17th minute.

Rodrigo De Paul split the Algerian defense with a through ball that found Messi in space. The captain turned and fired home from outside the area to give Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Algeria remained organized for much of the first half and limited clear chances, but struggled to threaten Martinez as Argentina controlled possession and territory.

The second goal arrived shortly after halftime. Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane failed to hold a shot inside the area, and Messi reacted first to the loose ball, scoring in the 53rd minute to double Argentina's advantage.

The goal moved the 38-year-old within one strike of Klose's World Cup scoring record.

Algeria attempted to push forward in search of a response, but Argentina's defense remained comfortable, with Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi dealing effectively with the limited threat.

Messi completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute.

Receiving the ball near the edge of the penalty area, he shifted onto his left foot and placed a low shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards, sealing the victory and matching Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals.

The hat-trick was the first of the tournament and added to a competition that has already produced several braces, including those scored by New Zealand's Elijah Just, Norway's Erling Haaland, United States forward Folarin Balogun, Sweden's Yasin Ayari, Germany's Kai Havertz, and France captain Kylian Mbappe.

The result gives Argentina an early advantage before matches against Austria and Jordan. Algeria, meanwhile, remain without points but still have opportunities to challenge for qualification under the expanded 48-team format, where third-placed teams can advance to the round of 32.