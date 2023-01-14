Argentina: World Cup winners face Fifa charges over finals conduct

Shafaq News/ World Cup winners Argentina are to face disciplinary proceedings for "offensive behaviour" and "fair play violations" committed during the final in Qatar, Fifa has announced.

They have also been cited for potential "misconduct of players and officials".

And the Argentine FA has been charged with breaching media and marketing regulations during the tournament.

Argentina beat France on penalties in the final to be crowned world champions for the first time since 1986.

It is not clear which players or members of the country's coaching team have been charged with committing offences or what those offences actually are.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a lewd gesture with his goalkeeper of the tournament trophy after the match, before being filmed in the dressing room mocking France star Kylian Mbappe.

Fifa has confirmed three potential breaches of its disciplinary code: article 11, which covers offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play, article 12, which covers misconduct of players and officials, and article 44, which covers marketing regulations.

An investigation will now be carried out, during which time Argentina will be able to respond to the charges.

Croatia, who were beaten by Argentina in the semi-finals, are also being investigated for potential breaches relating to discrimination, as well as order and security at matches.

Meanwhile, Serbia have been fined 50,000 Swiss franc (£44,000) and handed a partial stadium closure - 25% of seats closed - for their next "A level" international following "chants by Serbian supporters and team misconduct" during their 3-2 defeat by Switzerland in a Group G match at the World Cup.

Similarly, Mexico and Ecuador have been punished for chants by supporters at the World Cup. Mexico have been fined 100,000 Swiss franc (£88,000) and ordered to play a home match behind closed doors, suspended for a "probationary period", while Ecuador must pay a 20,000 Swiss franc fine (£17,650) and face a partial closure of their stadium in their next match.

Source: BBC