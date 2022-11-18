Qatar' Emir praises Russia for cooperation in World Cup

Shafaq News/ Qatar's emir praised Russia's "cooperation" in helping to prepare for the World Cup.

This came in a call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday, an official statement said.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani spoke with Putin, whose country organized the 2018 World Cup, two days before the tournament starts.

A statement released by the Emir's office said Putin congratulated Qatar on the World Cup hosting.

It added that the Emir thanked Putin for his message, "praising Russia's cooperation in organising this global event".