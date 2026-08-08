Araghchi: Iran, Oman "very close" to Hormuz corridor deal

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran and Oman are "very close" to reaching an agreement on a new shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Saturday, adding that both countries are discussing a temporary shipping corridor pending resolution of the technical and legal issues involved in establishing a permanent route.

Reuters cited Araghchi as saying certain conditions remain, including compensation for what Tehran describes as US violations of Islamabad’s memorandum of understanding, affirming that “Tehran no longer accepts the previous traffic separation scheme in the Strait.”

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) stressed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz has no connection to the talks between Iran and Oman, and is instead conditioned on the United States accepting Tehran's terms.

A US official said Friday that progress made between Iran and Oman could soon lead to the strait's reopening, potentially allowing the resumption of oil exports disrupted by the US war on Iran that erupted five months ago.