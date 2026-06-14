Pakistani PM: US and Iran finalize peace agreement

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States and Iran have reached a peace agreement that will be formally signed during a ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland, including Lebanon, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif declared on Sunday.

Sharif noted that the deal includes the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts. He further praised Washington and Tehran for their commitment to resolving the conflict through diplomacy and thanked Qatar, the KSA, and Turkiye for their role in facilitating the talks.