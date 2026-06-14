Morocco set historic World Cup mark with foreign-born lineup

Shafaq News- New York

Morocco became the first team in World Cup history to field 11 players who were all born outside the country they represent during Morocco's match against Brazil.

The milestone occurred when head coach Julen Lopetegui substituted Azzedine Ounahi in the 64th minute, a situation that lasted for around 15 minutes. The lineup included Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Noussair Mazraoui, Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Chemsdine Talbi, Bilal El Khannouss, Samir El Mourabit, and Ismael Saibari.

The game against Brazil, one of the most anticipated matches of the opening round, ended earlier today in a 1-1 draw at New York/New Jersey Stadium.