US defeats Australia to reach knockout round

Shafaq News- Seattle

The United States secured a 2-0 victory over Australia on Friday in the second round of Group D matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match kicked off at Seattle Stadium, with the hosts taking control early through an own goal by Australia's Cameron in the 11th minute before Alex Freeman doubled the lead in the 43rd minute.

The victory lifted the United States to the top of the group and secured qualification to the next round regardless of the outcome of its final group-stage match against Turkiye.