Kurdistan Region produces 20 new grain seed varieties

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources announced Tuesday that it had produced 20 new varieties of grain seed and would begin distributing them to farmers this year to improve the quality of agricultural output.

Nabz Rifat, director general of the agricultural extension and research department at the ministry, told Shafaq News that after the Iraqi government took delivery of 400,000 tons of wheat, the remaining quantities from farmers' production would be received by two companies, Qaywan and Khoshnaw.

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