Lebanon pursues more Israeli withdrawals in Rome talks

Shafaq News- Rome

Lebanon pressed for further Israeli pullbacks from the south in its first day of the seventh round of direct, US-mediated negotiations with Israel in Rome on Tuesday, with talks continuing through August 6.

According to Lebanese media, the sessions focused on land-border demarcation, Israeli demolition operations in southern Lebanon, and implementation of the framework agreement reached in June.

Beirut is seeking successive Israeli pullbacks leading to a full withdrawal. Assessments in Baabda cited by local outlets indicate that Israel may not approve another pilot zone during the current round, although negotiations remain underway and “no final decision has been reached.”

Lebanon and Israel signed the US-mediated framework agreement on June 26 after five rounds of talks, providing for phased Israeli withdrawals, Lebanese army deployment beginning in designated pilot zones, and Hezbollah’s disarmament. Israeli forces, however, have continued strikes and demolition operations in southern Lebanon, including large explosions near Beaufort (Al-Shqif) Castle shortly before the latest round.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem renewed the group’s rejection of direct negotiations earlier today, arguing that they would bring Lebanon only “shame, humiliation, disappointment, and successive concessions.”