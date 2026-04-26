Oman pushes for “practical solutions” on Hormuz tensions

Shafaq News- Muscat/ Tehran

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Sunday urged intensified diplomacy to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Albusaidi described the discussion as “good,” noting that littoral states share responsibility to the international community and underlining the “urgent humanitarian need” to release detained seafarers.

“Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation,” he added.

Good discussion on the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s Foreign Minister Dr. Araghchi. As litoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long. Much diplomacy is required and… pic.twitter.com/0aTRBvqQd3 — Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) April 26, 2026

The escalation began after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to impose restrictions on US- and Israeli-linked shipping in the strategic waterway, affecting maritime traffic. Later, Washington introduced a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.

Iran has since insisted that lifting the US blockade is a precondition for negotiations. A source informed Tasnim News Agency that Araghchi conveyed Iran’s demands for ending the war during a renewed visit to Islamabad, which is mediating between Tehran and Washington, prioritizing a new legal framework for the Strait and the lifting of the blockade, along with compensation and guarantees against future attacks.

Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for a second visit within 24 hours after meetings in Muscat with senior Omani officials, and is departing for Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin.