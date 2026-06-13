Funding shortfall threatens Al-Diwaniyah projects

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Development projects in Iraq's Al-Diwaniyah province require more than 100 billion dinars ($76 million) to resume work after funding stopped, a local lawmaker said on Saturday, adding that the finance minister had pledged support for the province.

Jaafar Al-Zamili, a member of the parliamentary Regions and Provinces Committee representing Al-Diwaniyah, told Shafaq News that the absence of federal budgets for 2025 and 2026 had disrupted funding for provincial and ministerial projects.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Al-Diwaniyah, a province of untapped potential and neglect

Following talks with Finance Minister Falih Al-Sari, the ministry pledged to allocate funding for stalled projects in the province in the coming period.

Major projects awaiting funding include Al-Diwaniyah Sports City, Health City, the province's main sewage network, and the Al-Sudair water project, with completion rates ranging between 75% and 90%.

Al-Zamili warned that residential neighborhood rehabilitation projects could soon halt due to a lack of financial allocations, although some contractors continue to work without receiving payments.

Al-Diwaniyah has 13 districts and 3 subdistricts, and it is one of the country’s least developed provinces. Mounting developmental challenges -infrastructure, healthcare, and education deficiencies- continue to impact residents, fueling public discontent that escalated to protesters blocking major highways.

Read more: Iraq’s al-Diwaniyah’s critical struggles: Infrastructure, healthcare, education