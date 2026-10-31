Shafaq News- Tehran

Iraq was absent from a list of potential retaliation targets published by Iran's Fars news agency on Saturday, outlining sites that could be struck if the United States or Israel launches another attack on Tehran.

Fars presented maps identifying potential targets across eight countries: Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan. The maps included ports, airports, power stations, water treatment facilities and other infrastructure.

تحديث بنك أهداف الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية هذه هي الأهداف التي سيتم استهدافها إذا شنت امريكا أو الكيان الصهيوني عدوانا على إيران مرة أخرى. https://t.co/mi52tlOn9z — وكالة أنباء فارس (@arabicfarsnews) October 31, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered the armed forces to prepare for an immediate response to threats at any level, without geographical restrictions. He also directed military commanders to update their list of potential targets to include US and Israeli assets.