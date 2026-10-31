Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is expected to visit Bahrain and Kuwait this week for talks on maritime disputes, regional security and the treatment of Bahrain's Shiite community, an informed source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The source said discussions in Kuwait would focus on unresolved issues between the two countries, including maritime boundary demarcation and the Mubarak al-Kabeer Port project and its potential impact on Iraq's Grand Faw Port.

The talks would also address security cooperation and efforts to maintain regional stability.

In Bahrain, al-Zaidi is expected to raise concerns over the treatment of the Shiite community, including alleged persecution and what the source described as arbitrary death sentences. He would also emphasize de-escalation and regional security, the source added.

According to the source, al-Zaidi had previously discussed the planned visits and their agendas with leaders of Iraq's Shiite Coordination Framework.

The anticipated trips follow a series of regional visits by the Iraqi prime minister, including Turkiye on July 28, where he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Arabia on October 14 for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Jordan on October 26, where he met King Abdullah II.

Al-Zaidi also visited Damascus on October 28 for talks with transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa on bilateral relations and political, economic and security cooperation.