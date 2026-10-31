Shafaq News- Doha

A 1-0 victory over Kuwait on Saturday secured Iraq's veteran football team a place in the Gulf Cup semifinals in Qatar.

Samal Saeed scored the winning goal at Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium, taking the defending champions to six points in Group A following Friday's 5-0 victory over Oman.

The tournament, running from October 30 to November 5, features eight teams divided into two groups. Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman compete in Group A, while hosts Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Yemen make up Group B.

Matches consist of two 20-minute halves, with unlimited substitutions. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals, with knockout matches ending in draws decided directly by penalty shootouts.