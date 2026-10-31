Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli military helicopters entered southern Syria from the Golan Heights on Saturday, flying over Quneitra province toward Suwayda, according to Shafaq News' correspondent.

The aircraft passed over villages in southern Quneitra, while an Israeli drone was also spotted above Jamla village in western Daraa province.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli military convoy of six vehicles entered western Daraa, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported. The convoy left Al-Jazirah barracks near Maariyah, crossed Abdin village in the Yarmouk Basin, and headed toward Wadi Al-Raqqad, with no arrests, casualties, or property damage reported.

In northern Quneitra, eight Israeli military vehicles advanced along the road between Ofaniya village and Khan Arnabah, setting up a checkpoint and detaining four civilians harvesting olives, according to SANA.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli military convoy of six vehicles entered western Daraa, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported. The convoy left Al-Jazirah barracks near Maariyah, crossed Abdin village in the Yarmouk Basin, and headed toward Wadi Al-Raqqad, with no arrests, casualties, or property damage reported.

In northern Quneitra, eight Israeli military vehicles advanced along the road between Ofaniya village and Khan Arnabah, setting up a checkpoint and detaining four civilians harvesting olives, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). Two were released during the troops' withdrawal, while the others were taken to an Israeli military post in Al-Hamidiyah, established after the fall of the former Syrian government.

In a separate operation, five Israeli military vehicles entered Al-Hurriya village in northern Quneitra, established a checkpoint, and later withdrew.

SANA also reported that Israeli forces had entered the same village earlier in the day, searched several homes, and detained a resident before withdrawing.